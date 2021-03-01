Fuse Network (FUSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $1.88 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00511304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00071383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.11 or 0.00450297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

