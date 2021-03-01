FUZE Token (FUZE) One Day Volume Tops $34,502.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $38.80 or 0.00079148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $29,784.71 and $34,502.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00508910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00463042 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

