FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 115,045 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

