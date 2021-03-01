FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Mining Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

TSE:CS opened at C$3.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -967.50.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

