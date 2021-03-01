FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.81). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

