FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Goodfood Market Corp. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodfood Market in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.21 million.

In related news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of Goodfood Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total value of C$263,788.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$824,337.50.

