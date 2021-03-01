FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Goodfood Market Corp. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodfood Market in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.21 million.
