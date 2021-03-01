FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Quebecor Issued By Cormark (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

