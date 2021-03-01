FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

