FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.92).

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 858,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

