FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tutor Perini Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

TPC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 175.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

