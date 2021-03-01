FY2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Lifted by Analyst

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:VNP opened at C$4.73 on Monday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$386.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

