FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcosa in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. G.Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.