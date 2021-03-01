FY2021 EPS Estimates for bioMérieux S.A. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of bioMérieux in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMXMF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

BMXMF opened at $128.05 on Monday. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $170.55. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.