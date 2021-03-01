FY2021 EPS Estimates for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Lowered by Analyst

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City Office REIT in a report released on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

CIO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $97,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

