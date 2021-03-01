FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lowered by Analyst

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $222,489.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.