FY2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

CNST opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

