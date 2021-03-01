FY2021 EPS Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Cut by Analyst

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elastic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.13). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

NYSE ESTC opened at $134.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,127,464 shares of company stock worth $161,481,812. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

