FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Boosted by Raymond James

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16).

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.21 million.

In other news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total value of C$263,788.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$824,337.50.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.