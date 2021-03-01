FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.19).

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of HRTX opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.