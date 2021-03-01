FY2021 EPS Estimates for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for iCAD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICAD. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

