FY2021 EPS Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Reduced by DA Davidson

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.66.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

CSR stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

