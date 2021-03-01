FY2021 EPS Estimates for kneat.com, inc. Raised by Cormark (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of CVE KSI opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.36 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.14. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

