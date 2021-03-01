FY2021 EPS Estimates for kneat.com, inc. Raised by Cormark (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of CVE KSI opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.36 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.14. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

