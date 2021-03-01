FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Boosted by Cormark

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.75. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.60.

TSE NA opened at C$80.16 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$80.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 in the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

