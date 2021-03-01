FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $60.33 on Monday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -274.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

