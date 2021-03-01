FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Shares of TSE:PRU opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. Perseus Mining Limited has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

