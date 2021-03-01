FY2021 EPS Estimates for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lowered by DA Davidson

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Photronics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

PLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

PLAB stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,241.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 294,084 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

