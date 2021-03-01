FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Increased by Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.65.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.36.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$108.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.22%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

