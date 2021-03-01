FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.24.

NYSE RY opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

