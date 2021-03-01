FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.24.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,643 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

