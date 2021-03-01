FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Decreased by Analyst

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.35). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.66 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

