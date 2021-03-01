FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Reduced by Analyst

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tutor Perini in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

