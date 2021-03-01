FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Raised by Desjardins (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.09.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.