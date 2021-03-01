FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Issued By Cormark

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.30 million.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

TSE:TCS opened at C$52.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$763.75 million and a PE ratio of 160.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.58. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$13.23 and a 12 month high of C$66.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

