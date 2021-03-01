FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trevali Mining Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TV. TD Securities increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.21.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

