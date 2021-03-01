FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $55.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

