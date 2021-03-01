FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Cut by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBT. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

