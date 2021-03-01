FY2025 Earnings Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

BBIO stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock worth $214,439,293. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

