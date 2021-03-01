FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

AUPH opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

