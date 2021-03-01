G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.06

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 45225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

