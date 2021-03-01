G.Research Weighs in on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Stock analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

