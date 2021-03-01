G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $219.73

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.73 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 243.20 ($3.18). G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at GBX 242.70 ($3.17), with a volume of 17,911,585 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

