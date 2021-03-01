Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) were up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 133,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 78,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Gaia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of -69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.