Gainplan LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gainplan LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 245,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 239,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,313. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.

