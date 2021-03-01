Gainplan LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,888,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.06. 18,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

