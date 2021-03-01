Gainplan LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.64. 45,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,059. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

