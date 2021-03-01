Gala Price Up 73.4% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $195.50 million and $1.21 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00071442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00450160 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.