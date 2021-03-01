Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $10.82. Galecto shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 15,749 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Galecto in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Galecto in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Galecto in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $51,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,856,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

