GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

