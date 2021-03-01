GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
