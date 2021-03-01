GameCredits Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. GameCredits has a market cap of $13.37 million and $377,385.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00355369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,620,501 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars.

