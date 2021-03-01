GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post $11.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $10.85 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $25.54 on Monday. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GAN by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in GAN by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after buying an additional 393,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,511,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.